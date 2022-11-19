Skip to main content

Trail Blazers Update Nassir Little's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are playing for first place in the Western Conference.

The Portland Trail Blazers listed forward Nassir Little as questionable (calf) for Saturday night's game versus the Utah Jazz and will be a game-time decision, while shooting guards Keon Johnson (hip) and Gary Payton II (abdomen) are out. 

Little averages 6.1 points a game coming off the bench in 15 minutes of action. The Jazz enter the contest in good shape, with only forward Rudy Gay missing the game with s finger sprain.

Utah and Portland will be playing for the lead atop the Western Conference in a game where the Trail Blazers opened up as a four-point favorite. The Jazz will have their hands full in the second game of a back-to-back and facing a team that’s trending up. All-Star Damian Lillard is once again healthy, and the emergence of Anfernee Simons has led Portland to a 10-5 start.

Utah is coming off an emotional win, outlasting the Phoenix Suns, 134-133. Sustaining energy in a stretch where the Jazz will be playing five games in the next eight days will be key to a victory. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Utah will be underdogs in four of those games in one of the most grueling weeks of the season. The schedule lightens up starting November 28 when Utah starts a six-game home stand beginning with the Chicago Bulls.

Tip-off is at 8:00 pm MDT on Saturday night and can be seen on NBA TV.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates a basket with teammate Malik Beasley (5) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
News

4 Key Takeaways from Jazz's 118-113 Win Over Trail Blazers

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles the ball while defended by Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic(27) during the first half at Moda Center.
News

Jazz HC Updates Mike Conley Injury After Portland Win

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts to a timeout against the Phoenix Suns in the last minute of the game at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Beat Suns 134-133: Biggest Studs & Duds

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after a dunk against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

4 Takeaways from Jazz's 134-133 Gutsy Win Over Suns

By James Lewis
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Suns Downgrade Chris Paul' Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts to a play by guard Mike Conley (11) against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Predicted to Make Playoffs by New ESPN Analytics Model

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and head coach Will Hardy speak during a break in action against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Insider Answers on Whether it's Time to Hit the Panic Button

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) tries to get past New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Fall to Knicks: Biggest Winners & Losers

By James Lewis