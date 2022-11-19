Trail Blazers Update Nassir Little's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Portland Trail Blazers listed forward Nassir Little as questionable (calf) for Saturday night's game versus the Utah Jazz and will be a game-time decision, while shooting guards Keon Johnson (hip) and Gary Payton II (abdomen) are out.

Little averages 6.1 points a game coming off the bench in 15 minutes of action. The Jazz enter the contest in good shape, with only forward Rudy Gay missing the game with s finger sprain.

Utah and Portland will be playing for the lead atop the Western Conference in a game where the Trail Blazers opened up as a four-point favorite. The Jazz will have their hands full in the second game of a back-to-back and facing a team that’s trending up. All-Star Damian Lillard is once again healthy, and the emergence of Anfernee Simons has led Portland to a 10-5 start.

Utah is coming off an emotional win, outlasting the Phoenix Suns, 134-133. Sustaining energy in a stretch where the Jazz will be playing five games in the next eight days will be key to a victory.

Utah will be underdogs in four of those games in one of the most grueling weeks of the season. The schedule lightens up starting November 28 when Utah starts a six-game home stand beginning with the Chicago Bulls.

Tip-off is at 8:00 pm MDT on Saturday night and can be seen on NBA TV.

