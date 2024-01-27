Jazz-Hornets Injury Report: LaMelo Ball & Gordon Hayward Update

The Utah Jazz are looking to stay in the playoff conversation against a struggling Charlotte Hornets squad.

The Utah Jazz will face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday in the fourth game of a six-game road trip. The Hornets will not be at full strength heading into the contest.

Ball (ankle soreness) is listed as questionable, while Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back) are out. The Jazz have been avoiding the injury bug lately and have a clean report.

Utah will be looking to get over the .500 plateau in its longest road trip of the year. They've dropped the first two out of three games in what's been a struggle this year playing away from Salt Lake City. The Jazz are 15-6 at the Delta Center this year but have only eight road wins in 25 tries.

The winner of today's contest could be the team that's able to block out the noise with the trade deadline less than two weeks away. Both teams are surrounded by rumors that there could be a roster reshuffle sometime soon.

Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and Kelly Olynyk are among the players who appear to be on the trade block. The Hornets are considered sellers, but the Jazz's current status is unknown. It could go either way for Utah.

The Jazz could use the stockpile of draft picks and make an aggressive move that could get them into the playoffs this year. That said, they're still a few players away from competing for a title, and it may be wise to hold off for a year before jumping into the buyer market with both feet. The trade deadline is February 8.

The tip-off for tonight's contest is at 5:00 p.m. MST.

