Final 2024 NBA Mock Draft: Jazz Take Home Run Swing at No. 10

The clock is winding down for the Utah Jazz to make a selection.

11. Chicago Bulls: Devin Carter, Providence

Mar 13, 2024; New York City, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Devin Carter (22) controls the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Dontrez Styles (0) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
Mar 13, 2024; New York City, NY, USA; Providence Friars guard Devin Carter (22) controls the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Dontrez Styles (0) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.

The recent trade to send Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder opens the door for the Bulls to bring another defensive guard to fill his role. Devin Carter could provide just that, and hopefully bring along some necessary added spacing for this Chiago squad in the process.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Zach Edey, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) attempts a shot during the Men's NCAA national championship game against the Connecticut Huskies at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) attempts a shot during the Men's NCAA national championship game against the Connecticut Huskies at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.

Among their few needs, the Thunder need size, so who better to bring into the fold than the biggest player in the draft in Zach Edey? His fit on an NBA floor with a faster pace and more spacing could be a bit wonky depending on how his transition fares, but he could create a terrorizing defensive frontcourt next to Chet Holmgren.

13. Sacramento Kings: Tristan Da Silva, Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) reacts after scoring during NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the Marquette Golden Eagles, Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Marquette Golden Eagles won 81-77.
Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) reacts after scoring during NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the Marquette Golden Eagles, Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Marquette Golden Eagles won 81-77.

Since missing the postseason one year removed from breaking their extensive playoff drought, this Sacramento front office should be gunning to win now and acquire talent that can produce from day one to go dancing again. Tristan Da Silva is a versatile forward with four years experience at Colorado and could be the perfect three to plug into this Kings regime.

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Ron Holland, G-League Ignite

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald's All American West forward Ron Holland (1) in action during the first half against the McDonald's All American East at Toyota Center.
Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald's All American West forward Ron Holland (1) in action during the first half against the McDonald's All American East at Toyota Center.

The athletic G-League Ignite forward ends up dropping to the tail end of the lottery in this mock, but it's nothing that the Trail Blazers wouldn't welcome. Holland could use a bit of development, especially offensively, to cement himself as a premier part of this young core in Portland, but can add a stellar presence on the defensive side at the bare minimum.

15. Miami Heat: Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Mar 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) shoots the ball during the NCAA first round practice session at PPG Paints Arena.
Mar 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) shoots the ball during the NCAA first round practice session at PPG Paints Arena.

According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, the Heat are viewed as a "strong suitor" for Rob Dillingham should he drop this far. In the event we see the Kentucky guard shift out of the lottery, Miami would pounce on the chance to add his scoring arsenal on board.

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) shoots against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) and forward Chauncey Wiggins (21) in the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum.
Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears guard Ja'Kobe Walter (4) shoots against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) and forward Chauncey Wiggins (21) in the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum.

The 76ers are in an odd position to start the draft, with only four players set on the roster before free agency. While standing in a bit of uncertainty, bringing in Ja'Kobe Walter can be a versatile fit with his shot-making ability and length to soon hone into a two-way wing.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Jared McCain, Duke

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) reacts in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center.
Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) reacts in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center.

Why not start the J.J. Redick era off by selecting another Duke sharpshooter in the first round? Jared McCain can provide extremely necessary and valuable shooting to a Lakers roster that was near the bottom of the league for threes attempted in 2023.

18. Orlando Magic: Johnny Furphy, Kansas

Mar 5, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Johnny Furphy (10) looks to pass as Kansas State Wildcats guard Tylor Perry (2) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Mar 5, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Johnny Furphy (10) looks to pass as Kansas State Wildcats guard Tylor Perry (2) defends during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

Orlando needs a spark of offense after putting together one of the league's best-ranked defenses in 2023. Kansas wing Johnny Furphy stands out as one of the best sharpshooters in the class and can be a nice scoring presence that doesn't need to be ball-dominant.

19. Memphis Grizzlies (via trade w/ MEM): Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) reacts during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center.
Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware (1) reacts during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center.

Many have projected for the Grizzlies to target another defensive-minded big man to pair next to Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt. Donovan Clingan is a high-caliber name to watch, but Memphis is a bit out of reach here to get their hands on him in this trade-down scenario.

However, Kel'el Ware is an extremely solid option B to stretch the floor and protect the rim to fit their needs.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh

Mar 14, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) drives to the basket as Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) defends at Capital One Arena.
Mar 14, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) drives to the basket as Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Hunter Sallis (23) defends at Capital One Arena.

The future regarding the backcourt tandem of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland remains foggy, but the Cavaliers can shore up some of those concerns with a selection of Carlton Carrington. Cleveland could benefit from some added guard depth as is, and the Pittsburgh guard is a solid choice given his offensive arsenal and positional size.

