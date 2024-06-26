Inside The Jazz

Final 2024 NBA Mock Draft: Jazz Take Home Run Swing at No. 10

The clock is winding down for the Utah Jazz to make a selection.

Jared Koch

21. New Orleans Pelicans: Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans might be dealing with some uncertainty at the center position amid Jonas Valanciunas's impending free agency. With a selection of Kyle Filipowski, New Orleans can iron some of those issues out, and also get a complimentary fit with former Duke Blue Devil Zion Williamson.

22. Phoenix Suns: Ryan Dunn, Virginia

Mar 15, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) dunks the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 15, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) dunks the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns have their scoring well in check with names like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the roster, but they desperately need depth and players that can impact the other side of the ball. Dunn can check both of those boxes as one of the best defenders in this entire class.

23. Milwaukee Bucks: Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) is defended by Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between Tennessee and Creighton held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, March 29, 2024.
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) is defended by Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between Tennessee and Creighton held at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, March 29, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

It's still win-now mode in Milwaukee, so we could expect this team to target players at this point in the draft to help that goal. Scheierman is coming off a productive senior season at Creighton and can implement himself as a solid wing-scoring threat and shooter.

24. New York Knicks: Yves Missi, Baylor

Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears center Yves Missi (21) controls the ball against Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (10) in the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears center Yves Missi (21) controls the ball against Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (10) in the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to secure some interest around the free agent market this summer, which may propose a need for this team to invest in some added center depth. Missi has the defensive upside to help mitigate the potential loss New York could suffer this offseason.

25. New York Knicks: Kyshawn George, Miami

Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to the benefit of selecting with back-to-back picks at this spot, the Knicks can go ahead and add Kyshawn George as enhanced wing depth security amid OG Anunoby's free agency. George is a versatile forward that has the chops to develop into an effective threat on both ends.

26. Washington Wizards: Isaiah Collier, USC

Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier (1) walks off the court after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 75-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans guard Isaiah Collier (1) walks off the court after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 75-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Seeing a talent Collier this far down the board would be a bit of a surprise, but Washington would be jumping for joy in the event he nears this close to the second round. Defensive limitations and some shooting worries could contribute to a drop like this, but his athletic upside makes for enough reason to take him here.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) leaves the court after losing to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) leaves the court after losing to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Timberwolves are coming off one of the best seasons in recent memory, and are likely looking for more guys to bring in and help win now. Tyler Kolek was one of the best guards in college basketball this past season and adds beneficial shooting and playmaking right behind Mike Conley.

28. Denver Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) drives through Nevada Wolf Pack players during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) drives through Nevada Wolf Pack players during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, rival teams seem to expect DaRon Holmes to have received a promise from the Nuggets ahead of draft night. It makes this pick pretty simple to project, and effectively brings an athletic, defensive-focused big to help assist Nikola Jokic and Co.

29. Utah Jazz: Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Kansas graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) jogs back after scoring against Kansas State in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Bramlage Coliseum Monday, February 5, 2024.
Kansas graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) jogs back after scoring against Kansas State in the first half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Bramlage Coliseum Monday, February 5, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA

When asked about his draft plans earlier this offseason, Danny Ainge said that the Jazz don't plan on entering training camp with "six kids under 20 years old." While Utah's roster is in the midst of a bit of a retool, this squad can still benefit from older, more experienced prospects down the board.

Kevin McCullar Jr. could be the perfect candidate for the Jazz to bring in and help round out their rotation with talent on the defense. Utah ranked dead-last in the NBA for defensive rating and decided to ship out wings Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio at the deadline. It's hard to find a prospect at this point on the board that fits their needs better than the 23-year-old from Kansas.

30. Boston Celtics: Bobi Klintman, Australia

Mar 8, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Bobi Klintman (34) scores in the second half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 8, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Bobi Klintman (34) scores in the second half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Considering where the Celtics stand after winning the NBA title, this team could go several ways on the final pick of the first round. Klintman would be the best player left on the board to take a flier on and can end up getting some first-year playing time with his length and physical tools.

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz.

