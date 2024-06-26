Final 2024 NBA Mock Draft: Jazz Take Home Run Swing at No. 10
21. New Orleans Pelicans: Kyle Filipowski, Duke
The Pelicans might be dealing with some uncertainty at the center position amid Jonas Valanciunas's impending free agency. With a selection of Kyle Filipowski, New Orleans can iron some of those issues out, and also get a complimentary fit with former Duke Blue Devil Zion Williamson.
22. Phoenix Suns: Ryan Dunn, Virginia
The Suns have their scoring well in check with names like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on the roster, but they desperately need depth and players that can impact the other side of the ball. Dunn can check both of those boxes as one of the best defenders in this entire class.
23. Milwaukee Bucks: Baylor Scheierman, Creighton
It's still win-now mode in Milwaukee, so we could expect this team to target players at this point in the draft to help that goal. Scheierman is coming off a productive senior season at Creighton and can implement himself as a solid wing-scoring threat and shooter.
24. New York Knicks: Yves Missi, Baylor
Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to secure some interest around the free agent market this summer, which may propose a need for this team to invest in some added center depth. Missi has the defensive upside to help mitigate the potential loss New York could suffer this offseason.
25. New York Knicks: Kyshawn George, Miami
Thanks to the benefit of selecting with back-to-back picks at this spot, the Knicks can go ahead and add Kyshawn George as enhanced wing depth security amid OG Anunoby's free agency. George is a versatile forward that has the chops to develop into an effective threat on both ends.
26. Washington Wizards: Isaiah Collier, USC
Seeing a talent Collier this far down the board would be a bit of a surprise, but Washington would be jumping for joy in the event he nears this close to the second round. Defensive limitations and some shooting worries could contribute to a drop like this, but his athletic upside makes for enough reason to take him here.
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tyler Kolek, Marquette
The Timberwolves are coming off one of the best seasons in recent memory, and are likely looking for more guys to bring in and help win now. Tyler Kolek was one of the best guards in college basketball this past season and adds beneficial shooting and playmaking right behind Mike Conley.
28. Denver Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
According to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, rival teams seem to expect DaRon Holmes to have received a promise from the Nuggets ahead of draft night. It makes this pick pretty simple to project, and effectively brings an athletic, defensive-focused big to help assist Nikola Jokic and Co.
29. Utah Jazz: Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas
When asked about his draft plans earlier this offseason, Danny Ainge said that the Jazz don't plan on entering training camp with "six kids under 20 years old." While Utah's roster is in the midst of a bit of a retool, this squad can still benefit from older, more experienced prospects down the board.
Kevin McCullar Jr. could be the perfect candidate for the Jazz to bring in and help round out their rotation with talent on the defense. Utah ranked dead-last in the NBA for defensive rating and decided to ship out wings Ochai Agbaji and Simone Fontecchio at the deadline. It's hard to find a prospect at this point on the board that fits their needs better than the 23-year-old from Kansas.
30. Boston Celtics: Bobi Klintman, Australia
Considering where the Celtics stand after winning the NBA title, this team could go several ways on the final pick of the first round. Klintman would be the best player left on the board to take a flier on and can end up getting some first-year playing time with his length and physical tools.
