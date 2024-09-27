Report: Utah Jazz Extend Fourth-Year Option on Will Hardy's Contract
The Utah Jazz are keeping their head coach in-house for another two seasons.
According to a release from the Jazz, the team has accepted HC Will Hardy's fourth-year option for the 2025-26 NBA season. Hardy will enter his third season in Utah this coming year, and will now be locked in for an additional 82 games before embarking on his campaign for 2024-25.
Hardy joined aboard in Utah during the 2022 offseason and has amassed a 68-96 record since coming onto the team. Hardy previously spent time as an assistant with both the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics before ultimately getting called up for a head coaching gig.
Jazz general manager Justin Zanik released a statement to accompany the team's decision on the option:
Will [Hardy] has done a great job of guiding our program and instilling the right values and competitive habits with our young group. The organization looks forward to developing with Will as we strive for long-term success through strategic and deliberate growth.- Justin Zanik, Jazz GM
Hardy's time with the Jazz has been highlighted by elevating the team's talent past initial expectations and helping facilitate career numbers for All-Star Lauri Markkanen across the past two seasons. Now, Utah can secure their young coaching talent to be in the fold for the next two years and have the chance at more as this team's rebuilding process progresses in the right direction.
Hardy and the Jazz will get back to action in just under a week as training camp kicks off in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, October 1st.
