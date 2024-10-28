Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Utah Jazz come into Monday night looking to make a statement, as they're set to face off against the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks during their first road match of the year, effectively seeking to avoid an 0-3 skid to start the 2024-25 campaign.
The Jazz's last showcase was far from pretty. They lost in blowout fashion to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at home, 86-127, shooting some shaky numbers from both the field and the three-point line throughout. The goal for this bout against the Mavericks will be to find some strides forward on both sides of the ball to make this one more competitive-- even if they may be double-digit underdogs ahead of tipoff.
As for the Mavericks, they've gotten off to a 1-1 start, most recently losing to the Phoenix Suns, 102-114. Luka Doncic has already begun this season off on the right foot, averaging an incredible 34.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.0 rebounds, and will try to build off of that production against Utah. We'll see if the Jazz have enough defensive firepower to contain one of the most electric scorers in the NBA.
With that, here's everything you need to know about the Jazz's third regular season game of the year:
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Date/Time: Monday, October 28 at 6:30 PM MT
- Where: American Airlines Center • Dallas, TX
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +11.5, ML +490 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
