Utah Jazz Release Official Training Camp Roster for 2024-25 NBA Season
The Utah Jazz have finalized their 21-man roster ahead of the beginning of next week's training camp.
After an array of additions and cuts via Exhibit 10 deals, along with their moves made throughout the offseason within free agency and the draft, the stage is set for the Jazz to take on the third season under the Will Hardy regime.
Here's the complete roster released by the Jazz on Saturday:
30, Max Abmas, G (Exhibit 10)
00, Jordan Clarkson, G
13, Isaiah Collier, G (two-way)
20, John Collins, F/C
15, Drew Eubanks, F/C
22, Kyle Filipowski, F
3, Keyonte George, G
0, Taylor Hendricks, F
33, Johnny Juzang, G
24, Walker Kessler, C
11, Taevion Kinsey, G (Exhibit 10)
23, Lauri Markkanen, F
8, Patty Mills, G
19, Svi Mykhailiuk, F
25, Micah Potter, F
10, Jason Preston, G (two-way)
28, Brice Sensabaugh, F
2, Collin Sexton, G
34, Oscar Tshiebwe, F (two-way)
5, Cody Williams, F
18, Isaiah Wong, G (Exhibit 10)
The Jazz will soon cut their roster down to 15 traditional contracts and three two-way deals. Utah will have until October 23rd to finalize things and will take on five preseason games in the meantime-- kicking it off with a familiar face in Tacko Fall and the New Zealand Breakers coming to town on October 5th.
Basketball will soon be back underway in Salt Lake City, as Jazz training camp officially kicks off on Tuesday, October 1st.
