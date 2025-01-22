Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Wednesday night in likely one of their toughest road battles of the season-- facing the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Jazz have been suffering from a rough stretch as of late. They've lost six of their last seven matchups and now find themselves at the very bottom of the West in 15th place. As for the Thunder, it looks quite the opposite. They've won five of their last six games, and have only lost three total matchups dating back to the beginning of December.
For the Jazz, righting the ship in this one won't be easy-- especially when considering their extensive injury report. Key contributors like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and even some impactful depth pieces like Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh land in question as well.
When factoring in that this team will be on the road in a tough environment, also going up against an MVP favorite, the odds definitely aren't in the Jazz's favor on Wednesday. Yet, let's see if this young group has what it takes to pull off a major upset.
Here's everything else you need to know about the Jazz's upcoming battle with the Thunder.
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 22 at 6 PM MT
- Where: Paycom Center • Oklahoma City, OK
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!