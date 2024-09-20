Report: Utah Jazz Sign Keshawn Justice to Training Camp Deal
It looks as if the Utah Jazz have made another addition to their training camp squad ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.
According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz are expected to sign forward Keshawn Justice to an Exhibit 10 contract ahead of training camp.
Justice, a 6-foot-7, 24-year-old forward spent four games with the Jazz during Vegas Summer League, where he averaged 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 42.3% shooting from the field and 31.6% shooting from deep. Justice also spent some time with the Jazz's Summer League roster last offseason before ultimately being cut before the start of the regular season.
The signing effectively takes Utah's Exhibit 10 tally, as Justice now joins Max Abmas, Armando Bacot, and Babacar Sane as the most latest signing before camp. The Jazz have remained active in recent days to bolster their preseason roster.
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Jazz's forward depth consists of names such as Cody Williams and Brice Sensabaugh, and could potentially include Justice if training camp goes his way-- though it may be an uphill climb. Utah's deadline to cut the roster down to 15 players is October 23rd.
Utah's training camp officially tips off on October 1st. Keep an eye on how this Jazz roster continues to develop in the days leading up to the action ramping up once again.
