Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are looking to rebound from three-straight losses during Sunday's battle vs. the Brooklyn Nets, a team they've faced once this year, and will be headed into their second and final meeting for the 2024-25 campaign.
The last time these two teams clashed, the Jazz came out on top with a victory in Barclays Center, ending 105-94 in their favor. This time around, the Nets will be looking to even the season series.
It'll be an interesting contest to watch unfold especially when considering the future lottery implications this one could have. The Jazz and Nets are currently ranked 5th and 6th respectively in their lottery odds, and every loss on the board moves each team further to that coveted top spot. Both teams have gone 2-8 in their last 10.
The Jazz are coming fresh off a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, where they dealt with a barrage of inactives such as starters Keyonte George and John Collins ruled out of the action. We'll see if any one of their key rotational pieces has the urgency to return to the lineup in a quick back-to-back turnaround.
With that, here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's second bout of the season vs. the Nets:
Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Date/Time: Sunday, January 12 at 6 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA -4.5, ML -185 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!