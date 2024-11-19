Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers: How to Watch
It's the second game of the NBA Cup for the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, as this team will be looking to rebound to a 1-1 record in the group stage of the tourney and avoid another three-game losing streak on the season, facing off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers have been off to a notably successful start this season with a 9-4 record to begin the year, creating a tough challenge for this young Jazz roster, struggling with a 3-10 record of their own. Los Angeles has been led mainly by Anthony Davis, posting career-best numbers of 31.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks.
Things will also get tougher for the Jazz, as they'll continue to be without third-year center Walker Kessler in the lineup, who remains out for his fifth-straight game. As a result, we'll likely see John Collins continue to start in the frontcourt in his place, who's had an excellent run in the starting five since getting the opportunity (21.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.9/40.0/1.000).
In their past 10 matchups, the Jazz have fallen to a 4-6 record against the Lakers, going 1-2 across the 2023-24 campaign. We'll see if Utah has what it takes to get this year started off on a better foot than the last.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's NBA Cup bout vs. the Lakers.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Date/Time: Sunday, November 17 at 8:30 PM MT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena • Los Angeles, CA
- Television: KJZZ-TV, SportsNet LA
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +11, ML +425 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
