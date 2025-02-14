Jazz HC Will Hardy Credits Team Heading Into All-Star Break
The Utah Jazz and their young rebuilding squad enter the 2025 All-Star Break with an unsightly 13-41 record, good for 14th in the Western Conference and gunning straight for the top of the lottery odds when this offseason rolls around.
Yet despite the struggles this Jazz roster has encountered this season, third-year head coach Will Hardy has still appreciated the work he's seen out of this young and budding group.
Hardy spoke about the team's upcoming All-Star break on Thursday following their home bout vs. the Los Angeles Clippers.
"I'm proud of this group," Hardy said after Thursday's loss. "The way they're fighting every night. We're playing a lot of different lineups all the time, and they're sticking together and really competing. So, they deserve a lot of credit. They get some much-deserved rest for the upcoming week, take care of their bodies, clear their heads a little bit, and we'll get back to work."
It's been a rough season to endure for the Jazz, but it's one where the players onboard the roster have stayed ambitious and ready to compete on a nightly basis. That's an ode to how this unit respects its coaching staff and is bought into the long-spanning and grueling process to get to the top. Even on nights when there doesn't seem to be much to play for, this team is still getting after it.
And after an extensive three-plus months of the season, the Jazz, along with the rest of the league, will get a nice, deserving break. All-Star festivities will be taking place across the weekend in San Francisco, but beyond that, this stretch gives players time to catch their breath before the second half of the sea
The Jazz will get back into the mix next week when they take on their home date against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 21st at 7:30 PM MT.
