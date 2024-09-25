Report: Utah Jazz Release G Dane Goodwin, Free Additional Roster Spot
The Utah Jazz have cut ties with a recent Exhibit 10 signee just days following his addition to the training camp roster.
According to insider Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, the Jazz have decided to waive guard Dane Goodwin from his Exhibit 10 contract, effectively freeing a roster spot up for Utah in the days leading into NBA training camps opening up around the league.
Goodwin was brought onto his Exhibit 10 contract this Monday but has now parted ways in less than 72 hours.
Goodwin was a former Notre Dame guard who's spent time in the G League ranks with both the Stockton Kings and the Salt Lake City Stars. During his 26 games played with Stockton for the 2023-24 season, he averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 43.8% shooting from deep in just over 22 minutes a night.
Instead of rolling with Goodwin, the Jazz have opted to go in a different direction and free up an extra Exhibit 10 spot. Utah has already agreed to terms with Isaiah Wong, Max Abmas, and Babacar Sane ahead of camp and will now move to find a name to replace him. As to who will claim that final spot remains to be seen.
Expect the Jazz's final camp roster to be finalized within the next week, as training camps officially get underway on October 1st.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!