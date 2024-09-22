Report: Utah Jazz Sign 2023 Second Round Pick to Training Camp Deal
The Utah Jazz have added another name to their training camp roster ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Jazz have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Isaiah Wong, the 55th selection during the 2023 NBA Draft. Wong spent his rookie season in the league with the Indiana Pacers and now enters a fresh situation in Utah.
Wong is a 6-foot-4 guard who comes from Miami (FL) and now enters his age-24 season. He didn't get much playing time during his first year in the league, appearing in one total game with the Pacers for four minutes for the 2023-24 campaign, scoring two points on three shots.
However, now with a chance to secure a roster spot in Utah, those numbers could be on an upward trend for his sophomore campaign depending on how his camp fares. Wong now joins alongside Babacar Sane, Max Abmas, and Keshawn Justice as the Jazz's Exhibit 10 signees ahead of training camp, bringing Utah's roster to 20 total players coming into next month's training camp.
With two of the team's three available two-way roster spots being opened, camp effectively gives these four Exhibit 10 players an ample opportunity to make a spot on the 18-man roster following solid performances in camp and pre-season.
Training camp for the Jazz will officially kick off in just over a week on October 1st, while their first chance to hit the floor in preseason will come on October 7th vs. the Houston Rockets.
