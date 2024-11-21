Victor Wembanyama Status Update Ahead of Jazz vs. Spurs
It looks like a key name will be out of the mix for Thursday night's Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup.
According to the Spurs' latest injury report, Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for Thursday due to a knee injury. He'll join alongside several others on the sideline, such as Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, who have also been announced as inactive. It'll be Wembanyama's second-straight game out of the lineup, missing San Antonio's previous outing vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.
It'll be a big break for the Jazz, as Wembanyama has been a key component of the Spurs on both sides of the ball during their 7-8 start. He's averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, 3.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals on 47.2% shooting from the field.
The Jazz will also be without their own starting big man in this one, as Walker Kessler has been ruled out for his sixth-straight contest. The third-year center has gotten off to a solid start this season when healthy, averaging 11.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks, but we haven't seen him on the floor since November 9th. As a result, John Collins will likely again in his place at the five spot, as he has for the past five outings.
The Jazz will hope to get an edge on the season series 2-1 and avoid a winless four-game road trip skid on Thursday vs. the Wembanyama-less Spurs, scheduled to tip off in Frost Bank Center at 6 PM MT.
