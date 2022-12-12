Jazz HC Reveals Walker Kessler's Comment on Guarding Nikola Jokić

The Utah Jazz have been depleted of late. Losers of two in a row, the Jazz are still licking their wounds from Saturday night's 115-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokić displayed his prowess with gusto against Utah, finishing the night with 31 points and a whopping 14 assists, to along with 12 rebounds. While a triple-double is always a sight to see, even from a two-time NBA MVP, for Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler, it was an education.

After the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy shed some light on how Kessler approached his matchup with Jokić and a brief conversation that was had between player and coach on the sideline.

“There’s some moments that are just hard," Hardy said of guarding Jokić. "Walker came to the bench at one point and said, like, ‘I’m trying really hard.’ And ‘Dude, I get it. He’s the two-time MVP. You are trying really hard and keep trying hard. This is part of your growth.’ He ended up getting a block on him on one possession which shows that it can be done."

Kessler received 22 games minutes, finishing with 10 points, three blocks, and eight rebounds. It was another solid outing for the rookie, but it barely took the edge off of Jokić's dominant display.

"Yeah, he’s pretty good," Hardy said of Jokić'. "He’s the two-time MVP for a reason. He has just such good footwork and such good patience. His size, for us, can be a problem. I think we threw a lot of different guys at him... But his mind is special. He just understands spacing, he understands where his teammates are. He knows when to shoot and when to pass. That’s why he ends up with 31 points and 14 assists. It’s always a conversation in coaches' meetings. Do you want to double him, or do you want to try to make him score? Because neither one is a good answer. He’s just such an elite player in all ways offensively. You go double, he makes you pay with the pass. You stay home, he’s really just found such a great rhythm in the post over the last like three-four years of his career as a scorer. So he’s a tough cover. Credit to him. He played a great game tonight.”

The Jazz could do naught but tip their cap to 'The Joker' on Saturday night. There are no moral victories in the NBA, but playing the Nuggets as tightly as the Jazz did without key players like Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, and Mike Conely is a testament to this team's tenacity and heart. Utah displayed true grit in Denver.

Utah is 1-2 this season vs. Denver, with the Nuggets currently sitting at No. 3 in the Western Conference with a 16-10 record. The Jazz sit at 15-14 and are the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

There's no rest for the weary, however, as the Jazz will host the Western Conference's current No. 1 seed when the New Orleans Pelicans come to Vivint Smart Arena on Tuesday night.

