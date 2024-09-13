Jazz's Walker Kessler Pinned 'Realistic' Trade Target for Pacers
Throughout this NBA summer, the Utah Jazz have remained as a team that's been less active on the trade market than one would initially expect, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few moves that could be made heading into the looming 2024-25 season.
Of those pending moves that could be acted on, there's a chance that one of those moves to be made involves third-year center Walker Kessler-- as he's been a name faintly floating around rumors as a guy the Jazz could eventually shop after what was deemed a bumpy sophomore campaign. The 23-year-old big will be entering into contract negotiations soon this next offseason, and if Utah doesn't want to send an extension his way, shipping him out becomes a viable alternative as well.
Bleacher Report threw out an interesting hypothetical fit for the young big man if he were to be shopped around the market, as Eric Pincus recently proposed the Indiana Pacers to be an ideal place for Kessler to pair next to an emerging core of Tyrese Haliburton and Co:
"The Pacers emerged as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, changing the timeline for younger players like Walker (who need significant development time). Mathurin is more polished and ready to play. Indiana needs to look toward the future at center, with Myles Turner in the last year of his deal and Jalen Smith leaving for the Chicago Bulls. Walker Kessler (who should have multiple suitors) will still be on his rookie-scale contract next season. The Utah Jazz have previously considered moving him. The Pacers could try to make that happen, probably with Walker."- Eric Pincus, Bleacher Report
During his last campaign in Utah, Kessler averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in his 23 minutes a night across 64 games. The expected year two jump didn't quite come Kessler's way, but there's still upside to be had in his future fit in the league-- whether that be stationed in Utah, or potentially elsewhere in the event of a trade.
In this case, he could mesh well next to an offensively-focused core in Indiana, while filling the hole of being a defensive anchor into a team that could benefit immensely because of it. Especially when considering the contractual implications in the Pacers' frontcourt with Myles Turner, it further adds to the allure of his role here.
However, while the trade speculation may be ramping up around Kessler, it's far from a guarantee the Jazz look to move him even after his name appeared in some talks this offseason. As long as his year three shows some positive strides forward as a consistent defensive presence and improved offensive weapons, there's more than enough room for him to stay aboard this Utah rebuild, but the pressure is building nonetheless.
Keep a keen eye on Walker Kessler in his third season with the Jazz, as it could be a make-or-break campaign for his future in Salt Lake City.
