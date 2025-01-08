WATCH: Walker Kessler's Reaction to Girlfriend Winning Miss America
Utah Jazz starting center Walker Kessler has been getting some attention in un-basketball related news. Kessler’s girlfriend, Abbie Stockhard, was crowned Miss America, representing the state of Alabama.
Kessler’s reaction has been making the rounds on the social media front. The third-year Jazzman found out watching on a laptop with Jazz head coach Will Hardy. His reaction (see below) was priceless.
Kessler didn't mince words when describing what he was going through at the time the winner was announced.
“I was freaking out," Kessler said. I couldn’t even talk to the waiter. It was wild."
It just so happens Kessler was in the same city in which the pageant was held and the winner was announced. The Jazz were in town to face the Orlando Magic and Kessler didn't let the pageant get in the way of having a solid performance on the court. Kessler scored 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 105-92 victory over the Magic.
Kessler has been one of the few bright spots for the rebuilding Jazz. After an underwhelming second year in Utah, Kessler has arguably been the Jazz’s best player this season.
Kessler is averaging 10.7 points and 11 rebounds per game. He's also Utah’s best player on the defensive end of the court.
