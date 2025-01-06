Why Trading Veterans Makes Sense for Jazz
Despite their two-game winning streak, wins have been hard to find early in the season for the Utah Jazz, who sit at 7-25. Despite this, trade rumors surrounding some of the team’s veteran players have begun to swirl. Does it make sense for the Jazz to trade away the adults in the room at this stage of their rebuild?
Danny Ainge, Justin Zanik, and Will Hardy have discussed the importance of veteran leadership, even on young teams. Because of this belief, the team added guys like Patty Mills, Drew Eubanks, and Svi Mykhailiuk to the roster this summer.
While these three have gotten inconsistent minutes this season, the Jazz have another trio of veterans who have played a much larger role. Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Collin Sexton are three of the team’s best players. It has been reported that each of these guys is available, but with the team already losing, what benefits would the team get from trading them?
First and foremost, whatever draft picks or young players the Jazz get in return could be an addition to the long-term core. For a small market team like the Jazz, drafting and developing players is arguably more important than if they were in a glamour market.
Additionally, draft picks are currency in the NBA. For teams that are in a position to compete at the highest level, the more draft assets you have to trade for upgrades, the better. One example is the Oklahoma City Thunder, which currently has the best record in the Western Conference. Their war chest of assets allows them to make upgrades as needed without mortgaging their future.
The Jazz own an abundance of future first-round draft picks yet only have three second-round picks in the next seven drafts. Given the current trade market, it makes sense for the Jazz to try to stock up on second-round picks so they have more flexibility to make moves going forward.
Aside from what the trade pieces coming back to the Jazz would be, there’s also a case that a trade could benefit the players currently on the team. As the saying goes, opportunity breeds success. This could be the case for guys like Keyonte George, Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, Isaiah Collier, and Brice Sensabaugh.
Could an increase in minutes benefit them? How about an increased role? Each of these young guys has an intriguing and unique offensive skill set. Allowing them to explore and develop those skills will benefit them going forward. After all, the goal of this season is to experiment, develop, and build towards the next great Jazz team. Moving the veterans if the opportunity presents itself helps them accomplish that goal.