Jazz HC Will Hardy Dishes Thoughts After Preseason Win vs. Mavericks
The Utah Jazz managed to take care of business for the third of their six preseason games, as they took down the Dallas Mavericks in close fashion, 107-102, continuing their undefeated streak to start their preliminary set of matchups.
The game was led by Lauri Markkanen for the Jazz, who posted his best scoring output of the preseason with 26 points alongside seven rebounds, while Utah also found some worthwhile production from other veterans like Jordan Clarkson (13 points, four rebounds), and John Collins (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists). It's just preseason, but this team is starting to show out on the right foot.
After the contest, Jazz head coach Will Hardy hit the podium to sound off on some of his takeaways, ultimately expressing optimism on both sides of the ball.
"I thought from the third preseason game, the team played pretty well," Hardy said. "I feel like we're getting better, more connected on both sides of the ball. Obviously, the end of the game was messy for a variety of reasons, but there's plenty for our team and our staff to learn from that. I think, for the most part, happy with the effort on both sides, especially the defensive end."
The Jazz started to sputter towards the end of this one, as they were outscored 15-22 by the Mavericks in the fourth quarter and shot a combined 19% from the field, but still held on to hold the lead and take home the win.
"Offensively, the intent to share the ball has been good," Hardy continued. "We've obviously got to clean up the decision-making a little with 20 turnovers for 30 points, but overall, I thought it was a pretty good three quarters and eight minutes, probably? We've got a couple of weeks to improve here before opening night."
The Jazz will continue their preseason campaign on Saturday when they travel to take on the San Antonio Spurs-- likely without the services of Keyonte George.
