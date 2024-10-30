Jazz's Will Hardy on Kyrie Irving: 'One of the Most Skilled Players' Ever
On Monday night, the Utah Jazz got a chance to get a look at one of the league's best guards in Kyrie Irving, as they faced off against the Dallas Mavericks for what would eventually be a 102-110 loss, ultimately leading to an 0-3 start for Utah.
It was a typical standout night for Irving, as the eight-time All-Star guard emerged as the Mavericks' leading scorer for the night, posting 23 points alongside six rebounds and nine assists. At 32 years old, turning 33 this season, you may expect his production to eventually drop off in due time, but up to this point, the 13-year league vet has yet to show any signs of it.
After the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy sounded off on what he's seen from the Mavericks guard, giving him some notable praise.
“He’s one of the most fundamentally sound players that we have," Hardy said. "His [shot] base is perfect and wide, he jumps straight up and down, he holds his follow through…He’s one of the most skilled players that I’ve ever seen.”
Irving has gotten off to another strong start during his 2024-25 campaign, averaging 23.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 47.4% shooting from the field and an elite 53.8% from the three-point line. While it's a small sample size, it's clear Uncle Drew doesn't plan on going anywhere after last year's Finals appearance vs. the Boston Celtics-- and Will Hardy has taken note.
Thankfully for the Jazz and Hardy, they'll have an opportunity approaching soon to get back at Irving and the Mavericks further down the line this season, with two matchups scheduled at the end of next month on both November 14th and the 30th.
