Jazz HC Will Hardy Reveals Big Jump Keyonte George Has Made in Year Two
This season for the Utah Jazz will largely be defined by the roster's young talent and its pending progression, and no one on the squad may be more primed to make those improvements than second-year guard Keyonte George.
After showing consistent flashes and production en route to his All-Rookie second-team campaign last season, George looks ready to hold the reigns as this team's starting point guard to begin the year later this month, and could inevitably be in for a massive step in the right direction to be cemented among the premier young talents to watch in the NBA.
Ahead of the Jazz's looming regular season debut, third-year head coach Will Hardy has continued to hype up his young guard, with his most recent praise following his first preseason game of the year.
When speaking to the media after the Jazz's preseason contest vs. the New Zealand Breakers, Coach Hardy revealed one key improvement that he's seen from his guard-- that being the confidence he carries:
"I think Keyonte, obviously, he's carrying a different level of confidence," Hardy said. "There's the confidence in his game. There's confidence in the credibility that he's built up with his teammates and the organization. There's confidence in the relationship with me and the staff. You can just tell the way we communicate with each other feels different than it did last year... Keyonte is a more confident player and person than he was last year."
George started his preseason off on the right foot, posting 12 points and five assists in his 22 minutes against the Breakers, also showed off some appealing efficiency by shooting 66.7% from the field and 50% from deep.
He was one of the brighter spots on the Jazz roster last season, where the rookie averaged 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists to eventually find his way into being a nightly starter. George did have some inefficiencies as a shooter during his first year, but it looks like with a renewed sense of confidence and a full offseason of work, the shot could be trending up for the Baylor product moving into his sophomore campaign.
George and the Jazz have their next preseason game right around the corner, as Utah will be tasked against the Houston Rockets on Monday at the Delta Center, with tip-off scheduled at 7 PM MT.
