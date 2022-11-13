The four-game winning streak of the Utah Jazz came to a screeching halt on Saturday in a 121-112 defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards. Utah looked flat on both ends as Washington went on a 12-0 run to end the first half and never looked back.

What did we learn in Utah’s fourth loss of the year? Let’s break it down.

Jazz Starters All in the Red

All Jazz starters were negative in the +/- column, with Lauri Markkanen leading the way at -23, followed by Kelly Olynyk at -21. The bench kept Utah within striking distance, only to have the starters fumble the opportunities away.

Utah missed a golden opportunity to steal one on the road with All-Star Bradley Beal sidelined, as the Jazz starters looked like they were in quicksand throughout the whole game.

Lack of Size in Backcourt

It appears Wizards shooting guard Kyle Kuzma and forward Kristaps Porzingis have taken their games to new heights this year. The Jazz had issues stopping the Wizards' pair as they were able to use their size to will their way to open looks all game.

Having a combination of Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, or Collin Sexton on the court at the same time has challenges in the half-court set. It’s hard to be too critical with the trio as they're exceeding expectations early in the season, but if there is an Achilles heel with this team, it's a lack of size in the backcourt.

THT Showcases his Talents

Talen Horton-Tucker has been thriving in the limited opportunities he’s been given as of late. The ex-Laker acquired in the Patrick Beverly trade scored 12 points while dishing out 10 assists in just 17 minutes of play.

'THT' possesses a unique combination of power, elite athleticism, and a creator for his teammates. TNT’s overall game is still raw, but head coach Will Hardy should be looking to increase Horton-Tucker’s roll if he can continue to fill the stat sheet up.

Where’s the Defense?

The Wizards were averaging 14 turnovers per game heading into Saturday's contest, but Utah was only able to force nine. Also, the Wizards were second-to-last in the league in three-point percentage before Saturday at 25.6 % and were able to shoot 44.6% against the Jazz.

There were too many clean looks, and Utah looked lethargic all night on defense. Losing on the road isn’t the end of the world, but it was a game that Utah should have won on paper. At the end of the day, the Wizards outplayed Utah in all facets of the game.

The Jazz look to get back on track Sunday evening as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Tip-off is at 5:30 pm MDT.

