Wizards Update Kristaps Porzingis' Stats for Jazz Matchup

Getting Collin Sexton back is on the table for the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz will seek revenge in a face-off with the Washington Wizards on Thursday night at Vivint Arena. The two teams met earlier this season, with the Wizards coming out on top, 121-112.

Washington could be without its second-leading scorer Kristaps Porziņģis, who is listed as questionable with an illness. Also, shooting guard Delon Wright won't be available due to a hamstring injury.

The Jazz might be getting their young backup point guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) back, who is questionable to play, while starting center Kelly Olynyk will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury.

Utah getting Sexton back would be good news as he’s missed the last seven games, with this being the first contest where he's received the questionable designation since his absence. Sexton has been a spark off the bench averaging 14.2 points and three assists per game.

2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler will be the player that needs to step up with Olynyk being unavailable. Since being inserted in the starting lineup, Kessler has averaged 10.5 points and seven rebounds per contest.

This is the last game the Jazz will play prior to Christmas before they resume play on December 26. It's a game Utah should win playing at home against a team that’s dropped 9-of-10 games.

The Jazz have gone 5-5 in their last 10 contests but have an opportunity to gain some ground in the standings as only two of their next eight games are against teams with a winning record.

Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT on Thursday night.

