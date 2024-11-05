Zach LaVine Injury Status Revealed Ahead of Jazz vs. Bulls
It looks like the Utah Jazz will be catching a big break during their Monday night tilt vs. the Chicago Bulls.
According to the Bulls' latest injury report, Zach LaVine has been ruled vs. the Jazz due to a right adductor strain. LaVine has started off this season fully healthy through six games, but will sit this one out tonight against Utah.
LaVine has started off his season averaging 22.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 49.5% shooting from the field-- leading the Bulls in scoring as well.
Alongside LaVine being on the sidelines, Lonzo Ball will also be out for the Bulls, as he suffered a right wrist sprain at the end of October. The Jazz could have the opportunity to exploit Chicago's depleted backcourt, but it'll be one that still includes names such as Ayo Dosunmu and Josh Giddey.
Though, the Jazz aren't without a few of their own injuries heading into Monday night. All-Star Lauri Markkanen has been ruled out with back spasms that he suffered against the Sacramento Kings. Jordan Clarkson and Isaiah Collier will also be out of the action with their respective injuries, leaving some extended responsibility toward guys like Collin Sexton and Keyonte George.
Despite LaVine's absence, sportsbooks still see the Bulls coming out of this one with a win, as DraftKings places Chicago with an edge of -7.5. We'll see if the Jazz can defy the odds and come out with their first win of the season in a tough road environment.
The Jazz and Bills tip off at the United Center at 6:30 PM MT.
