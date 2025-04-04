Kevin Harlan Had an Absolute Blast Calling the End of Lakers-Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors played a very fun game on Thursday night on TNT. While Luka Doncic struggled and took the blame for the loss, LeBron James and Stephen Curry put on a show—as did Austin Reaves and Brandin Poziemski.
Curry had 37 points and six assists in the win, while James, his longtime rival, had 33 points and nine assists while Reaves and Podziemski hit a combined 17 three-pointers.
All four of those players were featured in a wildly entertaining sequence late in the fourth quarter as the Warriors held off a Lakers comeback in L.A. Kevin Harlan was on the call which only made it more exciting.
In the span of a minute Curry hit a three and then LeBron hit a three and then Podziemski hit a three and after each one Harlan shouted "Good!" At that point Reggie Miller started laughing asked if he was tired of saying it. As Miller continued to chuckle Reaves hit the final three all Harlan could do was shout, "WOW!"
Reaves would go on to hit two more three-pointers before the game was over, but Curry and Jimmy Butler combined to make six of six free throw attempts down the stretch which kept the Lakers at bay.
While the game didn't come down to the final possession, it was still a wonderful display of high-level shot-making from two good teams with one of the best announcers in sports on the call. What more could you ask for?