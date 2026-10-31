Multiple Starters Listed on Kings vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings moved to 0-5 on the season with Thursday's loss to the previously winless New Orleans Pelicans, and things are not getting any easier as they search for their first win. On Saturday, the Kings are continuing their four-game road trip with a matchup against the undefeated Memphis Grizzlies, who have surprised the NBA by winning all of their first five games.

However, a meeting between the 0-5 Kings and 5-0 Grizzlies could set up an upset to balance the scales. The Grizzlies are the only unbeaten team left in the league, and it feels like it is only a matter of time until their first loss.

The Grizzlies already took down the Kings once this season, 123-112 in Sacramento, in which the Kings had a good chance to come out with a win but fell flat. Saturday's meeting now feels like the type of trap game for Memphis in which the Kings actually come out with a win.

Unfortunately, for this Kings team still looking for their first win, they will continue to be shorthanded against the Grizzlies.

Kings injury report

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) looks on against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For the fourth consecutive game, the Kings will be playing without four important players, including starting forward Keegan Murray. The Kings have ruled out Murray for Saturday's contest, along with three other key pieces. Their full injury report:

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle capsulitis)

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left calf strain)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair/surgery)

The Kings have obviously struggled with these absences, especially Raynaud and Cardwell. Not having their two backup centers available has destroyed their frontcourt depth, and the lack of size has been a complete game-changer. Not to mention, their bench unit as a whole has been disappointing.

The Kings cannot wait to get these players back on the court, and they are reportedly willing to give head coach Doug Christie until they have a fully healthy lineup before making a decision on his future.

We could see the Kings catch a break against the Grizzlies, though, as they are dealing with key injuries of their own.

Grizzlies injury report

Oct 25, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Ty Jerome (2) reacts after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of Saturday's matchup, the Grizzlies have listed both starting point guard Ty Jerome and backup point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as questionable. Their full injury report:

Ty Jerome - QUESTIONABLE (upper back soreness)

Scotty Pippen Jr. - QUESTIONABLE (low back soreness)

Quinten Post - DOUBTFUL (right ankle sprain)

Ty Jerome was on a heater to start the season, as he was leading the NBA in points per game (34.7) through three games, including a 31-point outburst in Sacramento, but has slowed down recently. He has combined for just 25 points in his last two games, shooting 25.9% from the field and 18.2% from three-point range. Regardless, the Kings could catch a huge break if Jerome has to miss Saturday's game, especially if Pippen Jr. is also out.

The Kings and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in Memphis.

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