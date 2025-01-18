17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong DeMar DeRozan Statement
The Sacramento Kings took a risk in the 2024 offseason, acquiring six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. While many questioned the move to add another offensive star instead of focusing on defense, DeRozan has proved the doubters wrong.
Through 36 games this season, DeRozan is averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field. DeRozan has come up huge in the clutch multiple times for the Kings this season, willing them to some wins even through their eaThrly-season struggles.
The Kings are now 21-20 midway through their 2024-25 campaign after winning eight of their last nine games, coming off a 33-point masterclass from their newest star.
DeRozan, 35, has created a strong legacy throughout his 16-year NBA career, doing so without ever being a strong three-point shooter. While many give him flak for his shooting struggles, DeRozan certainly makes up for it inside the arc.
Three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner and 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams dropped his take on DeRozan's elite midrange game, claiming he is top-five in the league's history.
"I've watched this guy time and time again work for hours at a time and don't go 15 feet away from the basket," Williams said on DeRozan. "Where would he rank all-time? He'd have to be top five because that's been consistently who he is throughout the course of his career. Over a decade, doing the same thing. ...When it comes to [midrange], DeMar DeRozan is the best in the game no matter what."
Williams has high praise for DeRozan, as the star forward has dominated the midrange for over a decade. While many wanted the Kings to add a three-point threat since they have struggled in that area, DeRozan has not only dominated from midrange but has stepped up from beyond the arc in the clutch multiple times.
