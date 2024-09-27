4 Kings Training Camp Storylines to Monitor
The Sacramento Kings 2024 training camp is quickly approaching after a long offseason, with Media Day kicking off on September 30th and the first day of camp on October 1st.
Sacramento had a significant offseason, but training camp should answer many questions and concerns that fans still have. With just a few days until training camp begins, here are four storylines that fans should be monitoring:
DeMar DeRozan's fit
The headlining move of the NBA offseason was the Kings acquiring six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. While adding the prolific scorer and viable playmaker was a no-brainer for Sacramento, most of the NBA media has questioned his fit with the Kings.
During training camp, fans will get their first look at how DeRozan meshes in Sacramento, most importantly playing alongside De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray.
Many people bash Sacramento's addition of DeRozan because he is a below-average shooter and does not impress on the defensive side of the ball. But on paper, he will elevate the Kings' offense tremendously, which should make up for any defensive lapses he brings.
Still, nobody will know his role or how he fits until we see it for a couple of weeks, which is what training camp will give us.
Will Keon Ellis earn the starting spot?
After Kevin Huerter suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last season, sophomore guard Keon Ellis took his full-time spot in the starting lineup and did not look back. The elite lockdown defender continued to impress fans every game, elevating Sacramento's defense to another level.
There are four starters locked into place: Fox, DeRozan, Murray, and Sabonis. But, who will take the fifth spot?
The Kings re-signed reigning Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk to a four-year, $78 million contract, and the electric playmaker has expressed his desire to start alongside his college teammate in the past.
Another option is for Mike Brown to grant Kevin Huerter his starting job back following shoulder surgery, adding another lethal shooter to the group.
The most likely scenario is for Ellis to earn the starting job to be a defensive enforcer next to the star trio and Murray, but training camp should reveal who the starting shooting guard will be.
Kevin Huerter in a new role
While Huerter could earn his starting spot back, he will likely be moved to be a backup wing option. Recent pictures show a seemingly beefed-up Huerter, as fans speculate he is putting on muscle to prepare to play more small forward than shooting guard.
Huerter is 6-foot-7, so he possesses the frame to switch positions if necessary. The only concern with Huerter playing the three is that he would have to defend opposing forwards, which could be an issue.
Huerter could thrive in his new role as a backup wing, as Kings fans hope he gets his rhythm back following a disappointing 2023-24 season.
October's training camp will tell us exactly what kind of role Mike Brown will be putting Huerter in for this season.
Isaiah Crawford's development
It is no secret that the Kings have a serious lack of wing depth, but could an undrafted rookie be the solution? After trading their second-round pick in the 2024 Draft, Sacramento took to the undrafted free agency market to pick up a couple of studs in Isaiah Crawford and Isaac Jones.
Crawford, 22, is a 6-foot-6 wing with an impressive 7-foot-1 wingspan. The rookie out of Louisiana Tech averaged 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game with 48.5/41.1/72.8 shooting splits throughout his fifth season.
Crawford is a monster on the defensive end, and back-to-back collegiate seasons of a 40+ percent three-point clip are impressive.
The Kings signed Crawford to a two-way deal, but he could fall into a similar situation as Keon Ellis, who also emerged as a rising star on a two-way contract.
Sacramento is very thin at the wing position, and it would not take much for Crawford to see opportunity during the regular season, but training camp will be a start to gauge his development.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!