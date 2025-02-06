4x NBA All-Star's Honest Statement on De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine Trade
Over the weekend, the Sacramento Kings made a deal to send star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, stirring up the NBA by giving 21-year-old superstar Victor Wembanyama an elite point guard.
In return, the Kings received two-time All-Star Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls, putting them in a position to still compete without their franchise point guard.
While the Kings fell flat in LaVine's debut with a 19-point loss and the Spurs excelled in Fox's debut with a big road win, each franchise has a bright future to look ahead to.
On Thursday, former Kings All-Star and 11-year NBA veteran DeMarcus Cousins joined FanDuel TV's Run It Back to discuss how the blockbuster trade was good for all parties involved.
"I think De'Aaron Fox did what was best for his career," Cousins said. "I don't think any point guard would pass up that opportunity [to play with Wembanyma]. As far as the Kings, I think they did a solid job moving forward. I do like the team that they put in place. I'm glad they didn't go into a total blow-up and put Doug Christie in that type of situation... I do think they have a chance of getting in the play-in / the playoffs. Still a really good team."
The Kings, thankfully, did not enter a rebuild when trading Fox and still look to remain competitive. Adding Zach LaVine to play alongside a very talented group of Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, and Keon Ellis was certainly a strong move and a big indicator that they are looking to make the most of their talent-filled roster.
