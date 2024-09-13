5 Kings Land in Top 100 NBA Player Rankings
The Sacramento Kings have loaded up with talent heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, headlined by the addition of DeMar DeRozan to play alongside stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
With just one playoff appearance in the last 18 years, the Kings have much to prove to be taken seriously, regardless of who is on their roster. But, the talent on this Sacramento team is undeniable.
Frank Urbina and Raul Barrigon of HoopsHype formulated their top 100 NBA players heading into the 2024-25 season, with five different Kings finding their way onto the list.
84. Malik Monk
Monk, 26, is coming off a career-best season averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game on his way to being the runner-up in Sixth Man of the Year voting. The talented guard landed a four-year $78 million deal to stay in Sacramento this offseason, so his expectations are as high as ever.
While nobody knows whether head coach Mike Brown will move Monk into the starting lineup or keep him off the bench, Monk's great impact in Sacramento will remain the same.
82. Keegan Murray
Just two spots ahead of Sacramento's star sixth man, Keegan Murray continues to climb the NBA ladder. The 24-year-old forward was the 4th-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and even after breaking the record for most three-pointers made by a rookie, he continues to live up to expectations.
In his sophomore season, Murray took a significant leap on the defensive side of the ball, while showing glimpses of more offensive versatility. At worst, Murray is an effective 3-and-D wing, but his ceiling is much higher.
45. DeMar DeRozan
The newest star to join the Kings is one of the oldest to be named a top 50 player in the league. The 35-year-old continues to dominate with the ball in his hands, averaging 24.0 points and 5.3 assists per game last season with a second consecutive top-three finish in Clutch Player of the Year voting.
The six-time All-Star hopes to be the difference-maker in Sacramento, possibly being the missing piece that can finally take them to the next level.
24. De'Aaron Fox
Despite being omitted from another All-Star and All-NBA appearance last season, Fox continued to dominate the league. The 26-year-old point guard averaged 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, and a league-high 2.0 steals per game on his way to establishing himself as one of the NBA's top guards.
Fox has made significant improvements on defense, becoming one of the most lethal two-way point guards with his elite quickness.
20. Domantas Sabonis
Sabonis, 28, lands as the highest-ranked King on the list. Sabonis had a historic 2023-24 season, breaking the record for most consecutive double-doubles (61), leading the league in double-doubles (77), triple-doubles (26), and rebounds per game (13.7).
Sabonis' consistency last season was absurd, yet still got disrespected by not being named an All-Star. The star center was still named to the All-NBA Third Team, and his game should elevate even more with the addition of DeRozan on the wing.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!