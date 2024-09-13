B/R Reveals the Kings 'Most Desirable' Trade Assets
After shaking up the league by acquiring six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan this offseason, the Sacramento Kings proved they are willing to make moves to contend in the Western Conference.
Kings GM Monte McNair has made a few substantial trades since taking over the franchise in 2020, including sending rising star Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis.
Many fans will label Sacramento's rising stars like Keegan Murray or Keon Ellis as "untouchable," but McNair has proven he is willing to ship out anybody. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz mapped out Sacramento's top trade assets and named De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis as the only true untouchables.
According to Swartz, Sacramento's three best trade assets are Keegan Murray, Keon Ellis, and rookie Devin Carter.
Swartz mentions how Murray "is probably right on the untouchable line for Sacramento," but trading him now could "maximize" his value. The 24-year-old forward is coming off an improved sophomore season, averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while elevating his defense to become a two-way threat.
Ellis, 24, started the 2023-24 season on a two-way contract before earning his full-time spot on the roster. Now, heading into the 2024-25 season, Ellis has to be in serious consideration to start alongside All-Star De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt.
Carter, 22, proved he can do it all during his Junior season at Providence and should make an immediate impact for the Kings after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery that is expected to sideline him until 2025.
While the Kings would be better off not trading any of these guys and keep developing their young core, many fans did not want Haliburton to be traded either and that worked out fairly well for Sacramento.
It is hard to predict the Kings will trade any of their young studs, but Swartz has certainly hit the mark on which Kings have the highest value.
