B/R Reveals the Kings 'Worst Nightmare' for 2024-25 Season
The Sacramento Kings' offseason acquisition of DeMar DeRozan has received many mixed reactions from NBA media. Adding the six-time All-Star veteran to a postseason-hungry Kings squad should help them out on paper, but many believe DeRozan will not fit in Sacramento.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale outlined every NBA fanbase's "worst nightmare" for the 2024-25 season, claiming the worst-case scenario for Sacramento is "DeMar DeRozan's integration goes belly up."
Favale asks valid questions regarding the DeRozan addition, showing concern over Sacramento's new identity with the 35-year-old on the wing.
"What will Sacramento's identity look like on offense when all three of DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are on the floor? Will they have enough spacing? And overall three-point volume?
How will head coach Mike Brown structure his staggering patterns? Will Sabonis and Malik Monk be glued to the floor during the non-Fox minutes? Do the Kings consider using DeRozan's more directional creation to anchor those Fox-less minutes? Is there value to trying all four of Fox, DeRozan, Sabonis and Monk at once? Will any of those four have to ride the pine during crunch time?"
Favale also brings up defensive concerns with DeRozan on the floor, but the strides that De'Aaron Fox, Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, and even Domantas Sabonis have made on that side of the ball should make up for any weaknesses.
Many Sacramento fans wanted the Kings to bring in more of a wing player who can shoot threes, defend, and rebound to replace Harrison Barnes. Still, the Kings had a clear lack of shot creation and playmaking on the perimeter, both of which DeRozan excels.
Most questions about DeRozan's fit will be answered within the first month of the regular season. Until we see how Mike Brown uses DeRozan's skillset within Sacramento's offense, it is all speculation.
Until proven otherwise, there will be a concern that the DeRozan experiment does not work, but there is truly no reason to believe it will blow up.
