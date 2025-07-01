Breaking: Kings To Sign Backup Center to One-Year Deal
It’s day two of NBA free agency, and the Sacramento Kings are starting to make moves that will shape the roster for next season. After signing free agent point guard Dennis Schröder to a three-year, $45 million deal to bolster the backcourt, the team made a second deal that will give them depth at the center position.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, veteran center Drew Eubanks will be waived by the Los Angeles Clippers and sign a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. The details of the deal have not been disclosed, but it would likely be for the veteran minimum.
A seven-year veteran who has played for five different teams, Eubanks will provide frontcourt depth for a Kings team that is perennially lacking size. Earlier in the day, the Kings sent center Jonas Valančiūnas to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Dario Šarić in a cost-cutting move. They also have promising rookie center Maxime Raynaud.
Eubanks spent parts of last season with the Utah Jazz and Clippers, averaging 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 12.2 minutes per game. The 28-year-old out of Oregon State has career averages of 5.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game.
The Kings are expected to continue to make moves. New General Manager Scott Perry will continue to be aggressive in reshaping a Kings roster that failed to make the playoffs the last two seasons.