BREAKING: Kings Trade De'Aaron Fox to Spurs in Multi-Team Deal
Amid a hectic NBA trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings have finally made the deal that everyone has been expecting for the past week. The Kings have traded star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Fox, 27, officially joins forces with superstar center Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio, creating one of the most intriguing duos in the NBA.
In return, the Kings are reportedly getting Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine and three future first-round picks for sending out their All-Star guard, per Chris Haynes.
Full trade details revealed:
Spurs receive: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin
Kings receive: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)
Bulls receive: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS
The Kings get Zach LaVine, who has been a reported target for Sacramento for a couple of seasons. Although the Kings were likely originally planning to pair Fox and LaVine in the same backcourt, they added an elite offensive talent to replace Fox in an interesting move.
LaVine, 29, is a two-time All-Star averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game with efficient 51.1/44.6/79.7 shooting splits.
This is the second NBA blockbuster within 24 hours, joining the insane Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis swap to shake up the league ahead of Thursday's deadline.
It will be interesting to see how everything shakes out, but the Kings sending out Fox will be a franchise-altering move. Fox did a lot for the franchise, and fans will be distraught that he was moved.
