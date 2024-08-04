Canada’s Trey Lyles Disappoints Through Olympics Group Stage
Team Canada has clinched their spot in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics men's basketball tournament after beating out Australia, Greece, and Spain in Group A.
Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Team Canada through the group stage, with help from Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett and Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks.
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles made his Olympic debut with Canada, but the stretch four has been utterly disappointing in Paris.
Through three group stage games, Lyles has almost fallen out of the rotation. Averaging just 10.6 minutes, Lyles is contributing 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and one assist per game with awful 22.2/25.0/50.0 shooting splits.
Lyles' poor play is not a great sight for Kings fans, especially considering how important he might be for Sacramento next season. The Kings still have limited wing depth, and Lyles is the most reliable backup forward in Sacramento right now.
Lyles averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season for the Kings with 44.5/38.4/70.0 shooting splits. While the international stage and NBA are two different worlds, Lyles was expected to be more of a factor in Paris.
Canada faces France on Tuesday in a star-studded quarterfinal matchup.
