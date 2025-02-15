Clippers, Bucks Reportedly Showed Interest in Newest Kings Signing
After trading away All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, the Sacramento Kings had a clear hole in the roster. While standout guard Malik Monk has seen success as the lead playmaker, the Kings got through the trade deadline and did not have a true point guard on the roster.
After a few games with too many turnovers, the Kings decided to look to free agency to find their next point guard. Thankfully, the Kings did not have to look too far, as former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz was sitting in free agency patiently waiting for a team to take a shot on him.
Fultz, 26, had the best season of his career in 2022-23 with the Orlando Magic, averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Then, Fultz hit unrestricted free agency in 2024 and went unsigned the entire summer.
The Kings gave Fultz the break he was looking for, while the talented guard fills a giant void in Sacramento's lineup. But, the Kings were not the only team after the former first-overall selection.
Per Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson, Fultz drew interest from the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers before reaching an agreement with the Kings.
The Bucks and Clippers certainly could have used the extra guard depth that Fultz would have provided, but signing with the Kings will likely be a great decision. While the Kings have plenty of backcourt talent, Fultz has an easy path to becoming the team's go-to point guard in the second unit, especially after he gets some more reps in.
