De'Aaron Fox Named Kings 'Most Untouchable' Player
The Sacramento Kings will certainly be in the hunt for roster-shaking moves this off-season, but not every player will be thrown into trade talks. As Sacramento continues to build around star duo De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, blowing it up by dealing one of those two is highly unlikely.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley labels De'Aaron Fox as Sacramento's "most untouchable player in offseason trades." Fox has cemented himself as one of the league's top point guards, despite missing out on the 2024 All-Star Game.
Buckley decided to give Fox this title over Sabonis, arguing the star point guard is more effective than their center. "Still, Fox is younger (26), more athletic and perhaps more dynamic," Buckley writes. "The stat sheet at least shows him as having the bigger impact on Sacramento's success.
While the Kings outscored opponents by 2.2 points per 100 possessions when Fox played and Sabonis didn't, they lost the minutes Sabonis logged without Fox by 5.6 points per 100 possessions."
The Kings will not trade either star this offseason. But, if Sacramento disappoints again in 2024-25, could it be in the cards next summer? What would it take for another franchise to pry Fox away from Sacramento? Not many stars willingly make their way to Sacramento, so the Kings keep a tight squeeze on their franchise players.
