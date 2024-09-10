DeMar DeRozan Chose Kings Over Lakers, Heat, and Others
The Sacramento Kings made one of the biggest free agency splashes in franchise history by acquiring six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. The Kings are a relatively small market, so DeRozan's choice surprised many.
DeRozan joined Podcast P with Paul George, and the newest Philadelphia 76ers star forward asked DeMar what other teams he was considering in free agency:
I was thinking about [the 76ers], Philly definitely was an option. Lakers was an option, always. Clippers was an option, and the Heat was an option. Those teams for sure were the real personal legitimate options that I was considering.- DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings
DeRozan shared his reasoning as to why he chose Sacramento, but a significant part was the NorCal franchise showing him how much they wanted him. DeRozan saw the vision of how he fits as a King, and how he can help take them to the next level and be a part of their newfound winning culture.
I was just looking for an opportunity just to win at a high level... [Sacramento] came about and they were showing interest, like real interest. So when I sat back and looked at it, I analyzed the team. Great players, great coach, and I just always remember the last couple of years of always seeing them light this beam and winning and all that... you always want to be a part of a contagious culture of an organization that wants to win... I just felt like it fit.- DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings
DeRozan had good reasoning behind his choice, and it is certainly interesting to hear that the beam played a factor in his recruitment. The six-time All-Star could have joined forces with LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, or Joel Embiid, but chose the Kings to team up with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
DeRozan would have made an immediate impact on any team he chose, but his fit in Sacramento certainly makes the most sense.
The 35-year-old star wing is expected to make a huge impact in Sacramento, and his decision to join a historically struggling franchise over the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers could end up being an all-time moment for the Kings.
