DeMar DeRozan Disputes Anthony Edwards’ Controversial Take
Two weeks ago Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards set NBA media ablaze with a controversial statement regarding Michael Jordan's era, claiming that there were no skilled players outside of the Chicago Bulls legend in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill.- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Many former NBA players took offense to Edwards' statement, most notably Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who fired back at the rising superstar.
Many NBA players refrain from disrespecting the generations that came before them, especially legends like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan who expanded the game and made the NBA what it is today.
The newest Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan joined Paul George on Podcast P to discuss Edwards' comments.
I was trying to understand where [Edwards] was coming from, but I know from my point of view, I would never discredit or undermine anybody who came before me... They built the foundation for us to be where we are today.- DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings
DeRozan makes it clear that he does not know Edwards' true intentions behind the statement and assumes that he did not mean any disrespect to the past generations, but stood on his opinion that he would never undermine those who came before him.
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George agreed with DeRozan, claiming it was a "bad take" but also made it clear that he did not know Edwards' intentions or the context behind it.
While Edwards might not have had malicious intent behind his statement on MJ's era, DeRozan and George were quick to back up the generations of basketball that built the NBA's foundation.
