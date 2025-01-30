DeMar DeRozan's Honest Statement on Future With Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings made a splash in the 2024 offseason, acquiring six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. Pairing DeRozan with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis was an incredible move on paper, but the Kings have had an underwhelming season.
The Kings are 24-23 on the year and sit in tenth place in the West. With the trade deadline just a week away, major changes are expected soon.
For weeks, the Kings were rumored to be targeting guys like Cam Johnson and John Collins, but the recent report of Sacramento putting star De'Aaron Fox on the trade block could change their plans.
With Fox likely to get moved, it could change the futures of a lot of his co-stars in Sacramento. Fox played a huge part in getting Malik Monk to re-sign in the offseason and was a main contributor in helping DeRozan choose the Kings over other options.
On Thursday, DeRozan spoke on how the Fox news could change his future as a King.
"A key player, key juggernaut in Fox, not knowing the future of that does make it tough," DeRozan said. "I don't have much time left. I'm not trying to play another five years to try to maximize the opportunity we have now to play with a great team. You never know when dominoes fall the wrong way when it comes to organization, it makes it tough. It's something we've got to weigh out and see."
If the Kings trade Fox, they still have the pieces to succeed but it would make it much more difficult. The best package the Kings could get in return for Fox would likely be helping them build toward the future, which is not the best strategy when they still have DeRozan, Sabonis, and Monk.
The Fox trade drama will likely throw a wrench in any of Sacramento's current plans and could cost them premium talent like DeRozan, who would likely want to leave soon after.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!