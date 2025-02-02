DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History in Kings vs. Thunder
The Sacramento Kings have lost four of their last five games as the NBA approaches February's All-Star break. Despite the losses, the Kings sit in 10th place in the Western Conference and would participate in the play-in tournament if it started today.
Sacramento took a beating against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night and allowed a career-high 41 points to Aaron Wiggins. Despite the loss, Kings forward DeMar DeRozan provided a silver by passing sharpshooter Ray Allen for the 28th most points in NBA history (h/t Jorge Sierra | HoopsHype).
DeRozan's 17-point performance wasn't the prettiest as he shot 5-of-15 from the field, but his career total now sits at 24,506 points. One spot ahead of DeRozan is Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry who has 24,529 career points. DeRozan could be near the top 25 by the end of the season if he passes Patrick Ewing (24,815) and Jerry West (25,192).
In his 16th season, DeRozan is averaging 21.5 points per game while playing alongside De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk. The Kings' offensive prowess will need to show up to close out the season, especially if Fox is traded.
Even though DeRozan's usage has decreased, he's been a cornerstone piece of this Kings team. If the Kings want to make the playoffs, relying on a veteran bucket-getter isn't the worst option.
