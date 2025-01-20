DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History in Kings vs Wizards
The Sacramento Kings broke a 16-year playoff drought in the 2022-23 season but were right back on the outside looking in the next year. Missing the 2024 playoffs put pressure on Sacramento's front office to make a move in the offseason, and that is exactly what they did.
In the summer, the Kings went out and acquired six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls.
While many felt DeRozan would not fit in Sacramento, the 16-year NBA veteran has been an incredible piece next to stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, showcasing his elite offensive skillset on a nightly basis.
In Sunday's matchup against the Washington Wizards, DeRozan reached an impressive feat that proves how elite of an offensive weapon he has been.
DeRozan passed Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for 29th place on the NBA all-time scoring list, reaching 24,379 career points.
DeRozan finished Sunday's matchup with 24 points and 6 rebounds, a valiant performance despite a poor 9-21 shooting night.
DeRozan currently sits just 49 points behind Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry for 28th place on the all-time scoring leaderboard, but the 2009 NBA Draft mates will likely continue to climb up the ladder together.
The 35-year-old forward has been a key piece for the Kings as they have won nine of their last ten games, putting his all-time scoring gene on full display.
