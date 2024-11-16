DeMar DeRozan's Official Injury Status for Kings vs. Timberwolves
The Sacramento Kings narrowly lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their 2024-25 season opener, despite six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan dropping a team-high 26 points in his debut.
DeRozan has played a significant part in Sacramento's path to a 7-5 record early into the season, averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. DeRozan has finished top three in voting for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award two years in a row, and the Kings have already witnessed his clutch gene first-hand multiple times this season.
DeRozan left Wednesday's win over the Phoenix Suns at halftime with lower back soreness and did not return. Thankfully for Sacramento, they dominated the short-handed Suns squad in the second half and DeRozan's fourth-quarter heroics were not needed.
Sacramento must hope that is the case again on Friday night as they host the Timberwolves for the second time this season. DeRozan has officially been ruled out for the NBA Cup Group Play matchup, still dealing with back issues from Wednesday night.
The Timberwolves are a very talented team built around star guard Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 27.8 points per game and shooting an impressive 42.3 percent from deep on 11.4 attempts per contest.
The Kings will desperately miss having DeRozan's offensive presence on Friday night, especially against a very well-balanced defensive team.
The Kings and Timberwolves tip off at 7 pm PST on Friday.
