DeMar DeRozan Reflects on James Harden’s ‘Space Jam’ Run
DeMar DeRozan is the Sacramento Kings' newest star, but the six-time All-Star has been dominating the NBA for years. After being in the league for 15 years, DeRozan has witnessed greatness ranging from LeBron James' dominance to the Golden State Warriors dynasty, but one star stood out.
DeRozan joined the Club 520 Podcast with former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague and brought up the insane run James Harden had with the Houston Rockets during the 2018-19 season:
"The run James [Harden] had... that ain't even a video game. That s--- was like some f------ Space Jam s---." DeRozan continues, "If you didn't watch the games, you just knew when you checked the box score it was going to be something crazy. 40, 45 [points], 15 assists, ten rebounds. That run he had, that s--- was f------ incredible, and it looked like it was with no effort."
DeRozan is referring to Harden's insane 30-point game streak, where he scored 30+ in 32 consecutive games ranging from December 13, 2018 to February 21, 2019. During this span, Harden averaged 41.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.
DeRozan mentions how he doesn't think "we'll ever see that again," as Harden was putting up Wilt Chamberlain numbers in the modern day. Many fans are quick to forget Harden's dominance at his peak, and his legacy has been discredited since jumping from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers and finally to the Los Angeles Clippers.
In 2019 alone, Harden put together two masterclasses against DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs, dropping 61 in March and 50 in December. The ten-time All-Star and 2017-18 NBA MVP dominated the league for years, and DeRozan made it clear he will never forget that.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!