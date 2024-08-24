Kings' DeMar DeRozan Works Out with USC Star JuJu Watkins
The Sacramento Kings completed the blockbuster trade of the offseason by getting DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls, moving him closer to home than he has ever been.
The Los Angeles native was seen working out with new All-Star teammate Domantas Sabonis at USC, DeRozan's alma mater, where he has continued to get his offseason work in.
A new video has emerged on socials of him working out with the future of women's basketball, JuJu Watkins at USC's Galen Center (via @thatl0calguy | X):
Watkins, a rising Sophomore at USC, was one of the best players in women's college basketball last season. As a freshman, Watkins played in 34 games where she averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 stocks a night on her way to being named an All-American.
In the video posted by Caraway, it looks like DeRozan is teaching Watkins one of his moves, as the NCAA WBB standout could be even more unstoppable if she continues to get lessons from NBA All-Stars.
The two were joined by Kings assistant coach and former star Doug Christie, who is likely spending a lot of time with DeRozan in the offseason as he prepares for his debut season in Sacramento.
DeRozan will likely have an impact on the younger players in Sacramento, as his veteran leadership after 15 years of NBA service is even bleeding into the college basketball landscape.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!