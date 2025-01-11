Domantas Sabonis' Dominant Performance Carries Kings Over Celtics
The Sacramento Kings just continue to get the job done, tonight taking down the defending champion Boston Celtics 114-97 for their sixth straight win.
Led by Domantas Sabonis' monster performance of 23 points and 28 rebounds, the Kings put together one of their most complete games of the season.
The Kings were relentless on the boards all night, finishing with 16 offensive rebounds, compared to 8 for the Celtics. Sabonis himself matched Boston's total, as he pulled down 8 offensive boards on his own.
The Kings also flipped the script on the Celtics from beyond the arc. Sacramento shot 18-of-47, 38.3%, from beyond the arc. Boston made just 11 of their 41 attempts, 26.8%.
Boston is renowned around the league for their volume three-point shooting, and the Kings came into the night with a clear focus on defending the three and taking more looks themselves.
Keegan Murray continued his strong play since returning from injury, scoring 19 points on an extremely efficient 7-of-12, 58.3%, from the field and 5-of-8, 62.5%, from deep.
Murray is getting his rhythm going from beyond the arc for the first time this year, and it couldn't have come at a better time than against the defending champions.
Whatever the Kings are focusing on under interim head coach Doug Christie is clearly working. They are flying around on defense and continue to pass the ball and play for each other, finishing tonight with 26 assists.
The double-overtime win against the Miami Heat felt like the win of the season, but backing that up with a win in Boston shows that the Kings winning streak isn't a fluke. They have a long way to go to get back to the top of the Western Conference standings, but if they continue to play like this, they could rise in the standings sooner than we all thought.
