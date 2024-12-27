Domantas Sabonis' Final Injury Status for Kings-Pistons
Riding a four-game losing streak, the Sacramento Kings head into a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. This is the finale of a five-game homestand for the Kings, as they look to avoid going 0-5 in that stretch.
The Kings and Pistons are both 13-17 after 30 games, an unexpected mark for this Sacramento squad that had high expectations heading into the season. The Pistons have been sneakily impressive, coming off back-to-back road wins against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.
Thursday's matchup against the Pistons feels like a must-win game for the Kings, as they cannot afford to keep falling in the standings if they still want to make a playoff push.
Unfortunately for the Kings, things just got a bit harder as the Kings look to avoid an upset against Detroit on Thursday. Star center Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out with an illness for Thursday night's matchup.
Sabonis, 28, has been playing at his normal All-Star level this season, despite Sacramento's poor record. Their All-NBA big man is averaging 21.1 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game on 60.3/41.8/79.1 shooting splits.
The Kings have already been without Sabonis twice this season, going 1-1 in such games. Ten-year NBA veteran Trey Lyles has started in Sabonis' place in both games, which will likely happen again on Thursday night.
Sabonis is a huge loss for the Kings in this must-win scenario, but they have proven they can win without him, especially against a Pistons team that is not as talented.
The Kings and Pistons tip off at 7 pm PT on Thursday in Sacramento.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!