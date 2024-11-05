Domantas Sabonis' Game Winner Goes Viral in Kings-Heat
Coming off a rough loss against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, the Sacramento Kings needed a spark as they traveled to face the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Sacramento scraped out of South Beach with a 111-110 win, led by De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan dropping 28 and 26 points, respectively. The Heat had a strong showing, led by Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler with 27 points a piece.
The play of the game, undoubtedly, came off a missed De'Aaron Fox game-winning attempt, as star center Domantas Sabonis grabbed the offensive rebound over two Miami defenders and threw it back up for the game-winning shot with 0.7 seconds remaining.
Heat guard Terry Rozier had a chance to win it from deep at the buzzer, but with a miss, Sabonis' shot will officially go down as a legacy game-winner.
The Sabonis highlight has gone viral on social media, with the NBA and several high-level outlets posting it.
Via NBA: "SABONIS GETS IT TO GO WITH 0.7 LEFT!"
Bleacher Report and NBA on ESPN also recognized the insane shot by Domantas Sabonis.
Bleacher Report: "SABONIS GOT THE REBOUND AND PUT IT UP TO STEAL THE W IN MIAMI"
NBA on ESPN: "SABONIS WINS IT FOR THE KINGS IN MIAMI"
Local Sacramento outlet, Kings on NBCS, shared the viral shot as well.
Kings on NBCS: "DOMAS FOR THE LEAD"
Sabonis finished with an impressive stat line of 16 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists, but nothing more important than the final shot.
