Domantas Sabonis Honors Father With Jersey Number Change
After having one of the best statistical seasons in Sacramento Kings history, star big man Domantas Sabonis will change his jersey number to 11. Sabonis and the Kings released a statement on the importance of number 11 to the Sabonis family and the Kings' organization.
The number 11 has been retired in the Kings' franchise to honor the late Bob Davies, a Hall of Famer who played seven seasons with the Rochester Royals from 1948 to 1955. Davies' children blessed Sabonis to wear the number 11 going forward, as the honored number also holds a special place with Sabonis' family.
Domantas' father, Arvydas Sabonis, wore the number 11 and the Sacramento big man has attempted to wear it throughout his career in honor of his dad. Sabonis wore the number in his four-and-a-half seasons with the Indiana Pacers but has worn number ten since being traded to Sacramento.
After breaking the NBA record for most consecutive double-doubles and leading the league in rebounds in back-to-back seasons, Sabonis continues to cement himself as one of the best big men in Kings history. Davies' children giving Sabonis their blessing to take on the retired number is certainly an honor.
The jersey number change will go into effect for the upcoming 2024-25 season.
